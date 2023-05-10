A U.S. Air Force pararescueman cuts through a car to remove a mannequin during a simulated mass casualty event as part of RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1 at Playas Training Center, New Mexico, May 10, 2023. To remove the mannequin trapped inside the car, pararescuemen had to cut out portions of the car and lift the mannequin out gently before fully being able to assess its injuries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.16.2023 13:29 Photo ID: 7799304 VIRIN: 230510-F-AL288-1207 Resolution: 5209x3721 Size: 2.74 MB Location: PLAYAS TRAINING CENTER, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: mass casualty event [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.