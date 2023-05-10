A U.S. Air Force pararescueman watches as a U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom takes off during RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1 at Playas Training Center, New Mexico, May 10, 2023. The Venom was used to exfil PJs and their additional supplies that could not fit in the HH-60W Jolly Green II that had previously left carrying two patients from a mass casualty event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
|Date Taken:
|05.10.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.16.2023 13:29
|Photo ID:
|7799299
|VIRIN:
|230510-F-AL288-1089
|Resolution:
|2983x2131
|Size:
|1.41 MB
|Location:
|PLAYAS TRAINING CENTER, NM, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: mass casualty event [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
