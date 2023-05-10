Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: mass casualty event [Image 3 of 14]

    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: mass casualty event

    PLAYAS TRAINING CENTER, NM, UNITED STATES

    05.10.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon 

    355th Wing

    Two U.S. Air Force pararescuemen carry U.S. Marine Corps Cpl.
    Ty Hendrickson, Marine Air Control Squadron 1 Company Lima Meteorological and Oceanographic analyst forecaster, during a simulated mass casualty event as part of RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1 at Playas Training Center, New Mexico, May 10, 2023. PJs assessed Hendrickson’s injuries sustained from the simulated car crash, treated them accordingly and carried him to an HH-60W Jolly Green II to exfil and complete the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.10.2023
    Date Posted: 05.16.2023 13:29
    Photo ID: 7799297
    VIRIN: 230510-F-AL288-1043
    Resolution: 4687x3348
    Size: 3.41 MB
    Location: PLAYAS TRAINING CENTER, NM, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: mass casualty event [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: mass casualty event
    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: mass casualty event
    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: mass casualty event
    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: mass casualty event
    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: mass casualty event
    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: mass casualty event
    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: mass casualty event
    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: mass casualty event
    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: mass casualty event
    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: mass casualty event
    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: mass casualty event
    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: mass casualty event
    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: mass casualty event
    RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: mass casualty event

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    rescue
    exercise
    training
    TOML
    RED FLAG-Rescue
    RFR 23-1

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT