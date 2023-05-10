RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: mass casualty event

Two U.S. Air Force pararescuemen carry U.S. Marine Corps Cpl.
Ty Hendrickson, Marine Air Control Squadron 1 Company Lima Meteorological and Oceanographic analyst forecaster, during a simulated mass casualty event as part of RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1 at Playas Training Center, New Mexico, May 10, 2023. PJs assessed Hendrickson’s injuries sustained from the simulated car crash, treated them accordingly and carried him to an HH-60W Jolly Green II to exfil and complete the mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)
05.10.2023
05.16.2023
|Location:
PLAYAS TRAINING CENTER, NM, US
