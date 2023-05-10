A U.S. Air Force pararescueman watches a U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom during RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1 at Playas Training Center, New Mexico, May 10, 2023. RF-R utilizes the Playas Training Center for its diverse locations and unique training opportunities. From abandoned neighborhoods to open expanses of desert, the center makes for the perfect location for the armed forces to train for a multitude of situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.16.2023 13:29 Photo ID: 7799300 VIRIN: 230510-F-AL288-1098 Resolution: 5108x3649 Size: 2.58 MB Location: PLAYAS TRAINING CENTER, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: mass casualty event [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.