RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: mass casualty event

U.S. Air Force pararescuemen board a U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom during RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1 at Playas Training Center, New Mexico, May 10, 2023. This group of PJs exfilled on the Venom with their additional supplies that could not fit in the HH-60W Jolly Green II that had previously left carrying two patients from a mass casualty event. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

