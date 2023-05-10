A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom flies over ground security for a simulated mass casualty event during RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1 at Playas Training Center, New Mexico, May 10, 2023. Ground security Airmen were tasked with ensuring the area was clear of simulated civilians to allow the pararescuemen to complete the mission successfully. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.16.2023 13:29 Photo ID: 7799318 VIRIN: 230510-F-AL288-1116 Resolution: 4990x3564 Size: 1.92 MB Location: PLAYAS TRAINING CENTER, NM, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: mass casualty event [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.