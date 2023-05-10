RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: mass casualty event

A U.S. Air Force pararescueman removes a mannequin from under a car during a simulated mass casualty event during RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1 at Playas Training Center, New Mexico, May 10, 2023. For this portion of the exercise, PJs were required to assess a simulated car crash, lift and cut open two cars to extract three mannequins and exfil with two living victims after treating them for their injuries.(U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

