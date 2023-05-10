A U.S. Air Force Airman prepares to aid an HH-60W Jolly Green II in landing in an austere environment during RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1 at Playas Training Center, New Mexico, May 10, 2023. During this iteration of RF-R, Airmen from across the country, as well as Marines, Soldiers and Sailors worked together to complete multiple training exercises and build joint force relationships across the Joint Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Paige Weldon)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.10.2023 Date Posted: 05.16.2023 13:29 Photo ID: 7799295 VIRIN: 230510-F-AL288-1002 Resolution: 4594x3281 Size: 2.34 MB Location: PLAYAS TRAINING CENTER, NM, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RED FLAG-Rescue 23-1: mass casualty event [Image 14 of 14], by A1C Paige Weldon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.