    Operation Wildcat [Image 13 of 13]

    Operation Wildcat

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. Timothy Huffman 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Three KC-46 aircraft from the 157th Air Refueling Wing taxi to the runway at Lajes Air Base May 5, 2023. The sortie deployed to three separate locations in the European Theater with aeromedical evacuation personnel from around the United States training multiple exercises scenarios. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Senior Master Sgt. Timothy Huffman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 19:23
    Photo ID: 7786870
    VIRIN: 230505-Z-IL660-1001
    Resolution: 2779x1563
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Wildcat [Image 13 of 13], by SMSgt Timothy Huffman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

