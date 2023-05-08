Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Wildcat [Image 5 of 13]

    Operation Wildcat

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Airmen with 157th jets shop learn about tires and breaks from a crew chief May 5, 2023 at Lajes Air Base, Portugal. The crews from Pease were part of a large readiness exercise that generated 19 sorties and gave Airmen the opportunity to learn tasks outside their specific Air Force specialties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    This work, Operation Wildcat [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

