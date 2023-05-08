Airmen with 157th jets shop learn about tires and breaks from a crew chief May 5, 2023 at Lajes Air Base, Portugal. The crews from Pease were part of a large readiness exercise that generated 19 sorties and gave Airmen the opportunity to learn tasks outside their specific Air Force specialties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 19:23 Photo ID: 7786843 VIRIN: 230505-Z-TW741-2033 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 0 B Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Wildcat [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.