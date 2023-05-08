Operation Wildcat

Staff Sgt. Abigail Foxx, an aerospace medical technician with the 142nd Airlift Squadron, configures a patient cot May 5, 2023 inside a KC-46 at Lajes Air Base, Portugal. This was the first time many of the members built the set up in a KC-46. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2023 19:23
|Photo ID:
|7786857
|VIRIN:
|230505-Z-TW741-2054
|Resolution:
|4024x6048
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
