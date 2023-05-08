Operation Wildcat

Maj. Gen. Laurie Farris, the Air National Guard Assistant to the Commander, Air Mobility Command, and Brig. Gen. John W. Pogorek, the Assistant Adjutant General for Air, New Hampshire National Guard, talk with Airmen on the flight line May 5, 2023 at Lajes Air Base, Portugal. The Airmen in the large readiness exercise that generated 19 sorties and gave Airmen the opportunity to learn tasks outside their specific Air Force specialties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

