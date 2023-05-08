Maintainers from the 157th Maintenance Group and the 64th Air Refueling Squadron work an early morning May 5, 2023 at Lajes Air Base, Portugal. The crews generated 19 sorties and seized the opportunity to learn tasks outside their specific Air Force specialties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 19:23 Photo ID: 7786851 VIRIN: 230505-Z-TW741-2047 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 0 B Location: US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Wildcat [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.