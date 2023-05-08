Operation Wildcat

Capt. Peter Irungu, a flight nurse with the 142nd Airlift Squadron, briefs medical Airmen from the 157th on the Aeromedical Evacuation mission and jet interior build up May 5, 2023 at Lajes Air Base, Portugal. The Airmen from Pease were part of a large readiness exercise that generated 19 sorties and gave Airmen the opportunity to learn tasks outside their specific Air Force specialties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

