    Operation Wildcat [Image 4 of 13]

    Operation Wildcat

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Maintainers from the 64th Air Refueling Squadron prepare three KC-46 for a sortie departing from Lajes Air Base, Portugal May 5, 2023. The crews generated the aircraft for aeromedical missions and helped Airmen from around the base with tasks outside their Air Force Specialties. (U.S. Air National Gaurd photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 19:23
    Location: US
    air refueling
    KC 46 Pegasus

