Maintainers from the 64th Air Refueling Squadron prepare three KC-46 for a sortie departing from Lajes Air Base, Portugal May 5, 2023. The crews generated the aircraft for aeromedical missions and helped Airmen from around the base with tasks outside their Air Force Specialties. (U.S. Air National Gaurd photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2023 19:23
|Photo ID:
|7786835
|VIRIN:
|230505-Z-TW741-2025
|Resolution:
|5968x3971
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Wildcat [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
