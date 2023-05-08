Operation Wildcat

Maj. Kemeshia Greene, a flight nurse with the 142nd Airlift Squadron, constructs aeromedical evacuation equipment inside a KC-46 May 5, 2023, at Lajes Air Base, Portugal. The joint mission included Airmen and aircraft from three AE units across the country, New Hampshire National Guard and active-duty members from the 64th Air Refueling Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
