Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Operation Wildcat [Image 8 of 13]

    Operation Wildcat

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Maj. Kemeshia Greene, a flight nurse with the 142nd Airlift Squadron, constructs aeromedical evacuation equipment inside a KC-46 May 5, 2023, at Lajes Air Base, Portugal. The joint mission included Airmen and aircraft from three AE units across the country, New Hampshire National Guard and active-duty members from the 64th Air Refueling Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 19:23
    Photo ID: 7786854
    VIRIN: 230505-Z-TW741-2052
    Resolution: 4024x6048
    Size: 0 B
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Operation Wildcat [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Operation Wildcat
    Operation Wildcat
    Operation Wildcat
    Operation Wildcat
    Operation Wildcat
    Operation Wildcat
    Operation Wildcat
    Operation Wildcat
    Operation Wildcat
    Operation Wildcat
    Operation Wildcat
    Operation Wildcat
    Operation Wildcat

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    aeromedical evacuation

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT