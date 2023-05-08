Maj. Kemeshia Greene, a flight nurse with the 142nd Airlift Squadron, constructs aeromedical evacuation equipment inside a KC-46 May 5, 2023, at Lajes Air Base, Portugal. The joint mission included Airmen and aircraft from three AE units across the country, New Hampshire National Guard and active-duty members from the 64th Air Refueling Squadron. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.09.2023 19:23 Photo ID: 7786854 VIRIN: 230505-Z-TW741-2052 Resolution: 4024x6048 Size: 0 B Location: US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Operation Wildcat [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.