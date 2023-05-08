Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Wildcat [Image 6 of 13]

    Operation Wildcat

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Senior Airman Alex Sowinski, a jet engine mechanic with the 64th Air Refueling Squadron, participates in the large readiness exercise May 5, 2023 at Lajes Air Base. The joint team of Airmen generated 19 sorties and seized the opportunity to learn tasks outside their specific Air Force specialties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 19:23
    maintenace
    KC 46
    air refueling

