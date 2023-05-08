Senior Airman Alex Sowinski, a jet engine mechanic with the 64th Air Refueling Squadron, participates in the large readiness exercise May 5, 2023 at Lajes Air Base. The joint team of Airmen generated 19 sorties and seized the opportunity to learn tasks outside their specific Air Force specialties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.09.2023 19:23
|Photo ID:
|7786848
|VIRIN:
|230505-Z-TW741-2042
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Operation Wildcat [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT