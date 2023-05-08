Aircrew and KC-46 aircraft from the 157th Air Refueling Wing participate in the large readiness exercise May 5, 2023 at Lajes Air Base, Portugal. The joint team of Airmen sent four aircraft to Lajes and the European Theater and generated 19 total sorties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)
|05.04.2023
|05.09.2023 19:23
|7786861
|230505-Z-TW741-2080
|5866x3903
|0 B
|US
|1
|0
This work, Operation Wildcat [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Victoria Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
