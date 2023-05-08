Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Operation Wildcat [Image 11 of 13]

    Operation Wildcat

    UNITED STATES

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    Aircrew and KC-46 aircraft from the 157th Air Refueling Wing participate in the large readiness exercise May 5, 2023 at Lajes Air Base, Portugal. The joint team of Airmen sent four aircraft to Lajes and the European Theater and generated 19 total sorties. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Tech. Sgt. Victoria Nelson)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.09.2023 19:23
    Deployment exercise hones readiness, builds bonds

