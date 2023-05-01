A child sits upon her father’s shoulders while enjoying the Air Power over Hampton Roads at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. The air show was a 2-day event that highlighted both military and civilian assets, as well as providing a multitude of family oriented activities, food trucks, and vendors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2023 17:48
|Photo ID:
|7780995
|VIRIN:
|230506-F-BD665-1227
|Resolution:
|5231x3480
|Size:
|1.36 MB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
