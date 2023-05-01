JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

A child sits upon her father’s shoulders while enjoying the Air Power over Hampton Roads at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. The air show was a 2-day event that highlighted both military and civilian assets, as well as providing a multitude of family oriented activities, food trucks, and vendors. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

Date Taken: 05.06.2023