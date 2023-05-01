A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, F-35A and P-51 Mustang fly stacked during the Heritage Flight in the Air Power over Hampton Roads at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. Featuring World War II, Korea and Vietnam-era planes, the Heritage Flight performance highlights modern and vintage aircraft, showcasing consistent air power capabilities throughout the Air Force’s history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2023 17:48
|Photo ID:
|7780997
|VIRIN:
|230506-F-BD665-1581
|Resolution:
|3899x2594
|Size:
|658.89 KB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT