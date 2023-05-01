Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 8 of 10]

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, F-35A and P-51 Mustang fly stacked during the Heritage Flight in the Air Power over Hampton Roads at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. Featuring World War II, Korea and Vietnam-era planes, the Heritage Flight performance highlights modern and vintage aircraft, showcasing consistent air power capabilities throughout the Air Force’s history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

    This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

