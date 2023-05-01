A U.S. Air Force F-22 Raptor, F-35A and P-51 Mustang fly stacked during the Heritage Flight in the Air Power over Hampton Roads at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. Featuring World War II, Korea and Vietnam-era planes, the Heritage Flight performance highlights modern and vintage aircraft, showcasing consistent air power capabilities throughout the Air Force’s history. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.06.2023 Date Posted: 05.06.2023 17:48 Photo ID: 7780997 VIRIN: 230506-F-BD665-1581 Resolution: 3899x2594 Size: 658.89 KB Location: VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.