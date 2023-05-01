JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

Chris Thomas, Warbird Thunder pilot, lands on the flightline after his act at the Air Power over Hampton Roads at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. An avowed aviation buff, Thomas pursued competitive aerobatics and formation flying and has participated in numerous events all along on the east coast. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

