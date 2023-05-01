A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet performs alongside an F-4U Corsair Bearcat during Air Power over Hampton Roads at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. Renowned for its speed, ruggedness and fire power, the World War II-era F-4U aircraft was called “the whistling death” by enemy forces because of the sound they made when diving, and the larger, more modern F/A-18 earned the nickname “rhino” for its distinctive nose. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2023 17:48
|Photo ID:
|7780991
|VIRIN:
|230506-F-BD665-1141
|Resolution:
|3495x2325
|Size:
|671.67 KB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
