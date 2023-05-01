Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 2 of 10]

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet performs alongside an F-4U Corsair Bearcat during Air Power over Hampton Roads at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. Renowned for its speed, ruggedness and fire power, the World War II-era F-4U aircraft was called “the whistling death” by enemy forces because of the sound they made when diving, and the larger, more modern F/A-18 earned the nickname “rhino” for its distinctive nose. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

