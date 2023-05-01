Matt Younkin, Twin Beech 18 pilot, soars over the flightline during the Air Power over Hampton Roads at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. Although it was never designed to perform at air shows and with a top speed of 250 miles per hour, the Twin Beech 18 aircraft spent the duration of World War II as a navigation trainer based at Houston’s Ellington Army Air Field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2023 17:48
|Photo ID:
|7780994
|VIRIN:
|230506-F-BD665-1314
|Resolution:
|3099x2062
|Size:
|522.27 KB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT