JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

Matt Younkin, Twin Beech 18 pilot, soars over the flightline during the Air Power over Hampton Roads at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. Although it was never designed to perform at air shows and with a top speed of 250 miles per hour, the Twin Beech 18 aircraft spent the duration of World War II as a navigation trainer based at Houston’s Ellington Army Air Field. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

