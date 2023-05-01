JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

U.S. Air Force Maj. Kristin “Beo” Wolfe, F-35A Lightning II Demonstration Team commander, pulls up to climb quickly away from the flightline during the Air Power over Hampton Roads at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. The F-35A contains state-of-the-art tactical data links that provide the secure sharing of data among its flight members, as well as other airborne, surface and ground-based platforms required to perform assigned missions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

