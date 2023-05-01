JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel “RaZZ '' Larson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, breaks the sound barrier during the Air Power over Hampton Roads at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. The F-22 possesses the fastest top speed of all active tactical aircraft, reaching 1,500 mph, prior to the use of afterburners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

