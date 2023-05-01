Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 10 of 10]

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

    VA, UNITED STATES

    05.06.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes 

    Joint Base Langley-Eustis

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel “RaZZ '' Larson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, breaks the sound barrier during the Air Power over Hampton Roads at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. The F-22 possesses the fastest top speed of all active tactical aircraft, reaching 1,500 mph, prior to the use of afterburners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.06.2023
    Date Posted: 05.06.2023 17:48
    Photo ID: 7780999
    VIRIN: 230506-F-BD665-1750
    Resolution: 2183x1452
    Size: 280.52 KB
    Location: VA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years
    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years
    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years
    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years
    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years
    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years
    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years
    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years
    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years
    JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    air show
    Langley Air Force Base
    F-22 Raptor
    aircraft
    F-22 Raptor Demo Team
    Air Power Over Hampton Roads 2023

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT