U.S. Air Force Capt. Samuel “RaZZ '' Larson, F-22 Raptor Demonstration Team commander, breaks the sound barrier during the Air Power over Hampton Roads at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. The F-22 possesses the fastest top speed of all active tactical aircraft, reaching 1,500 mph, prior to the use of afterburners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2023 17:48
|Photo ID:
|7780999
|VIRIN:
|230506-F-BD665-1750
|Resolution:
|2183x1452
|Size:
|280.52 KB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
