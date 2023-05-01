JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

The Full Throttle Formation Team takes flight during the Air Power over Hampton Roads at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. Full Throttle is the largest precision formation air show team in America, with more than a dozen pilots who travel throughout the U.S., showcasing the power of aviation to both military service members and civilians. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

