A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet performs a turn during the Air Power over Hampton Roads at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. The Super Hornet is the second major model upgrade since the inception of the F/A-18 aircraft program highly capable across the full mission spectrum: air superiority, fighter escort, reconnaissance, aerial refueling, close air support, air defense suppression and precision strike. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)
|Date Taken:
|05.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.06.2023 17:48
|Photo ID:
|7780990
|VIRIN:
|230506-F-BD665-1122
|Resolution:
|1237x823
|Size:
|98.85 KB
|Location:
|VA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years [Image 10 of 10], by SrA Chloe Shanes, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
