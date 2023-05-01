JBLE hosts APOHR for the first time in 5 years

A U.S. Navy F/A-18 Super Hornet performs a turn during the Air Power over Hampton Roads at Joint Base Langley-Eustis, Virginia, May 6, 2023. The Super Hornet is the second major model upgrade since the inception of the F/A-18 aircraft program highly capable across the full mission spectrum: air superiority, fighter escort, reconnaissance, aerial refueling, close air support, air defense suppression and precision strike. (U.S. Air Force photo illustration by Senior Airman Chloe Shanes)

Date Taken: 05.06.2023