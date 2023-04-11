Staff Sgt. Ethan Danielson, a Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, and Spc. Tyler Gravem, a Soldier from the 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div. paddle their kayak down the Chattahoochee River during the Best Ranger Competition at Columbus, Georgia, on April 15, 2023. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of best Ranger. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2023 21:54
|Photo ID:
|7742195
|VIRIN:
|230415-A-CU183-372
|Resolution:
|5786x3625
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, GA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Ranger 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
