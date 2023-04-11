Capt. Aaron Dominic, a Soldier assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division and 1st Lt. Christian Takaki, a Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div. zipline across the Chattahoochee River during the Best Ranger Competition at Columbus, Georgia, on April 15, 2023. The Best Ranger Competition features various events designed to test mental toughness, physical fitness, and motivation to endure the challenges Soldiers may face in the field. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.15.2023 21:56 Photo ID: 7742192 VIRIN: 230415-A-CU183-225 Resolution: 5183x3309 Size: 0 B Location: COLUMBUS, GA, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Ranger 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.