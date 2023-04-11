Best Ranger 2023

Capt. Aaron Dominic, a Soldier assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division throws an axe at a target during the Best Ranger Competition at Columbus, Georgia, on April 15, 2023. The Best Ranger Competition features various events designed to test mental toughness, physical fitness, and motivation to endure the challenges Soldiers may face in the field. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

