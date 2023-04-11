Best Ranger 2023

Staff Sgt. Ethan Danielson, a Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, jumps over a wall during a Crossfit-designed obstacle course during the Best Ranger Competition at Columbus, Georgia, on April 15, 2023. The Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of best Ranger. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)
Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
Date Posted:
|04.15.2023 22:01
Location:
|COLUMBUS, GA, US
