    Best Ranger 2023 [Image 3 of 12]

    Best Ranger 2023

    COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Staff Sgt. Ethan Danielson, a Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, jumps over a wall during a Crossfit-designed obstacle course during the Best Ranger Competition at Columbus, Georgia, on April 15, 2023. The Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of best Ranger. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

