Best Ranger 2023

Staff Sgt. Ethan Danielson, a Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, and Spc. Tyler Gravem, a Soldier from the 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div. works together to cut through an obstacle designed to simulate a steel-reinforced window during the Best Ranger Competition at Columbus, Georgia, on April 15, 2023. The Best Ranger Competition is held annually at Fort Benning, Georgia, where for over 60 hours, ranger-qualified soldiers compete in a series of challenges ranging from physical fitness, technical capabilities, and marksmanship. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

