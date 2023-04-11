Staff Sgt. Ethan Danielson, a Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, and Spc. Tyler Gravem, a Soldier from the 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div. works together to cut through an obstacle designed to simulate a steel-reinforced window during the Best Ranger Competition at Columbus, Georgia, on April 15, 2023. The Best Ranger Competition is held annually at Fort Benning, Georgia, where for over 60 hours, ranger-qualified soldiers compete in a series of challenges ranging from physical fitness, technical capabilities, and marksmanship. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.15.2023 21:54
|Photo ID:
|7742193
|VIRIN:
|230415-A-CU183-280
|Resolution:
|5745x3945
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|COLUMBUS, GA, US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Best Ranger 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
