Spc. Tyler Gravem, a Soldier from the 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, carries kettlebells as part of a a Crossfit-designed obstacle course during the Best Ranger Competition at Columbus, Georgia, on April 15, 2023. Best Ranger Competition is a three-day competition that pits the military's best two-person Ranger teams against each other as they compete for the title of best Ranger. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.15.2023 21:59 Photo ID: 7742188 VIRIN: 230415-A-CU183-008 Resolution: 3280x4128 Size: 0 B Location: COLUMBUS, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Ranger 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.