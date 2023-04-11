Best Ranger 2023

Capt. Aaron Dominic, a Soldier assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division cuts through an obstacle designed to simulate a steel-reinforced window during the Best Ranger Competition at Columbus, Georgia, on April 15, 2023. The Best Ranger Competition is held annually at Fort Benning, Georgia, where for over 60 hours, ranger-qualified soldiers compete in a series of challenges testing physical fitness, technical capabilities, and marksmanship. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.15.2023