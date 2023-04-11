Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Best Ranger 2023 [Image 8 of 12]

    Best Ranger 2023

    COLUMBUS, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne 

    4th Infantry Division Public Affairs Office

    Capt. Aaron Dominic, a Soldier assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 23rd Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division cuts through an obstacle designed to simulate a steel-reinforced window during the Best Ranger Competition at Columbus, Georgia, on April 15, 2023. The Best Ranger Competition is held annually at Fort Benning, Georgia, where for over 60 hours, ranger-qualified soldiers compete in a series of challenges testing physical fitness, technical capabilities, and marksmanship. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.15.2023 21:56
    Photo ID: 7742191
    VIRIN: 230415-A-CU183-178
    Resolution: 6233x3956
    Size: 0 B
    Location: COLUMBUS, GA, US 
    #WinningMatters, #WeAretheIvyDivision, #DeployFightWin #4thinfantrydivision
    #BestRanger2023

