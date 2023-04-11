Staff Sgt. Ethan Danielson, a Soldier assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 4th Infantry Division, and Spc. Tyler Gravem, a Soldier from the 1st Battalion, 38th Infantry Regiment, 1st Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Inf. Div. paddle their kayak down the Chattahoochee River during the Best Ranger Competition at Columbus, Georgia, on April 15, 2023. The Best Ranger Competition features various events designed to test mental toughness, physical fitness, and motivation to endure the challenges Soldiers may face in the field. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.15.2023 21:54 Photo ID: 7742194 VIRIN: 230415-A-CU183-327 Resolution: 5025x3109 Size: 0 B Location: COLUMBUS, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Best Ranger 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by SGT Woodlyne Escarne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.