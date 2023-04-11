Best Ranger 2023

1st Lt. Christian Takaki, a Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division cuts through a reinforced door during the Best Ranger Competition at Columbus, Georgia, on April 15, 2023. The Best Ranger Competition is held annually at Fort Benning, Georgia, where for over 60 hours, ranger-qualified soldiers compete in a series of challenges testing physical fitness, technical capabilities, and marksmanship. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

