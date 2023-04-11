Best Ranger 2023

1st Lt. Christian Takaki, a Soldier assigned to 1st Battalion, 66th Armor Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division inspects an M252A1 81mm mortar system during the Best Ranger Competition at Columbus, Georgia, on April 15, 2023. The Best Ranger Competition features various events designed to test mental toughness, physical fitness, and motivation to endure the challenges Soldiers may face in the field. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. Woodlyne Escarne)

