230408-N-EL850-1043 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 8, 2023) Rear. Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, right, welcomes Rear. Adm. Scott Sciretta, commander, Standing NATO Maritime Group 2, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), April 8, 2023. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2023 Date Posted: 04.09.2023 15:32 Photo ID: 7729748 VIRIN: 230408-N-EL850-1043 Resolution: 2206x1576 Size: 833.88 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Nicholas Avis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.