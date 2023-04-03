Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 1 of 12]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    04.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Nicholas Avis 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230408-N-EL850-1043 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 8, 2023) Rear. Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group, right, welcomes Rear. Adm. Scott Sciretta, commander, Standing NATO Maritime Group 2, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), April 8, 2023. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

    Date Taken: 04.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.09.2023 15:32
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Nicholas Avis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

