230408-N-IX644-2080 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 8, 2023) Rear Adm. Scott Sciretta, center, commander, Standing NATO Maritime Group (SNMG) 2, and Turkish Navy Capt. Guvenc Uysal, right, chief of staff for SNMG2, observe flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), April 8, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

