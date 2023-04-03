Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 5 of 12]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    04.08.2023

    Photo by Seaman Sasha Ambrose 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230408-N-IX644-2080 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 8, 2023) Rear Adm. Scott Sciretta, center, commander, Standing NATO Maritime Group (SNMG) 2, and Turkish Navy Capt. Guvenc Uysal, right, chief of staff for SNMG2, observe flight operations aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), April 8, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.09.2023 15:32
    Photo ID: 7729752
    VIRIN: 230408-N-IX644-2080
    Resolution: 6272x4480
    Size: 922.57 KB
    Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 12 of 12], by SN Sasha Ambrose, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations
    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CVN 77
    USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    GHWB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT