230408-N-IX644-2267 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 8, 2023) Turkish Navy Capt. Guyenc Uysal, center left in blue, chief of staff for Standing NATO Maritime Group 2, observes flight operations with the landing signal officers aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), April 8, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

Date Taken: 04.08.2023 Date Posted: 04.09.2023