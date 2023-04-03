230408-N-SK738-2035 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 8, 2023) Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, executive officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), right, explains the meaning behind the ship’s seal to Spanish Navy Lt. Carlos Arenas, staff communications officer for Standing NATO Maritime Group (SNMG) 2, left, and Turkish Navy Capt. Guvenc Uysal, Chief of Staff for SNMG2, center left, April 8, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck)

