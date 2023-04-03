Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 12 of 12]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    04.08.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230408-N-SK738-2035 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 8, 2023) Capt. Nicholas DeLeo, executive officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), right, explains the meaning behind the ship’s seal to Spanish Navy Lt. Carlos Arenas, staff communications officer for Standing NATO Maritime Group (SNMG) 2, left, and Turkish Navy Capt. Guvenc Uysal, Chief of Staff for SNMG2, center left, April 8, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.08.2023
    Date Posted: 04.09.2023 15:31
    Photo ID: 7729759
    VIRIN: 230408-N-SK738-2035
    Resolution: 5402x4480
    Size: 983.11 KB
    Location: U.S. 6TH FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 12 of 12], by SA Pierce Luck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

