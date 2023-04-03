230408-N-SK738-2024 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 8, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Russell Huff, maintenance officer, assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, left, gives a tour to Spanish Navy Lt. Carlos Arenas, staff communications officer for Standing NATO Maritime Maritime Group (SNMG) 2, center left, Turkish Navy Capt. Guvenc Uysal, Chief of Staff for SNMG2, center right, and Lt. Lyndsay Jozsa, flag aide for SNMG2, aboard the Nimitz- class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), April 8, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck)

