USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

230408-N-OX847-1149 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 8, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Jason Hosler, Ship’s handler, left, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), briefs Turkish Navy Capt. Guvenc Uysal, Chief of Staff, and Lt. Lyndsay Jozsa, Flag Aide, both of Standing NATO Maritime Group (SNMG) 2, during a tour of the flight deck control room, April 8, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (This photo has been edited for security purposes)(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

Date Taken: 04.08.2023 Date Posted: 04.09.2023 by SN Christopher Spaulding