230408-N-EL850-3134 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 8, 2023) Rear. Adm. Scott Sciretta, commander, Standing NATO Maritime Group TWO and Capt. Guvenc Uysal, Chief of Staff, SNMG-2, watch an E/A-18 G Growler, attached to Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, launch off the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), April 8, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, VAQ-140, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2023 Date Posted: 04.09.2023 15:32 Photo ID: 7729749 VIRIN: 230408-N-EL850-3134 Resolution: 5050x3607 Size: 929.64 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 12 of 12], by PO3 Nicholas Avis, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.