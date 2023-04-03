Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations [Image 7 of 12]

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations

    MEDITERRANEAN SEA

    04.08.2023

    Photo by Seaman Christopher Spaulding 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230408-N-OX847-1057 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 8, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Russell Huff, assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, speaks to Spanish Navy Lt. Carlos Arenas, left, and Turkish Navy Capt. Guvenc Uysal, second left, both assigned to Standing NATO Maritime Group 2, during a tour of the hangar bay aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), April 8, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

