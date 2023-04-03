230408-N-OX847-1057 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 8, 2023) Lt. Cmdr. Russell Huff, assigned to Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7, speaks to Spanish Navy Lt. Carlos Arenas, left, and Turkish Navy Capt. Guvenc Uysal, second left, both assigned to Standing NATO Maritime Group 2, during a tour of the hangar bay aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), April 8, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2023 Date Posted: 04.09.2023 15:32 Photo ID: 7729754 VIRIN: 230408-N-OX847-1057 Resolution: 5814x4153 Size: 618.96 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 0 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations [Image 12 of 12], by SN Christopher Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.