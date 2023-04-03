230408-N-EL850-1039 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 8, 2023) Rear. Adm. Scott Sciretta, commander, Standing NATO Maritime Group 2, walks through rainbow sideboys upon arriving aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), April 8, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Nicholas Avis)

