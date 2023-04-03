230408-N-OX847-1034 MEDITERRANEAN SEA (April 8, 2023) Rear Adm. Dennis Velez, commander, Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, center left, and Rear. Adm. Scott Sciretta, commander, Standing NATO Maritime Group 2, center right, and senior leadership pose for a photo during a visit to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), April 8, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Christopher Spaulding)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.08.2023 Date Posted: 04.09.2023 15:31 Photo ID: 7729756 VIRIN: 230408-N-OX847-1034 Resolution: 5627x4019 Size: 804.73 KB Location: MEDITERRANEAN SEA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) Daily Operations [Image 12 of 12], by SN Christopher Spaulding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.