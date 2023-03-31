A U.S. Air Force pilot assigned to the 55th Fighter Squadron performs final checks before taxiing during the first day of exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 13, 2023. Through dedicated training opportunities like RFN 23-2, Wild Weasels ensure combat readiness and the tactical proficiency needed to maintain a ready force, capable of ensuring the collective defense of the United States and their partners and allies. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)
|Date Taken:
|03.13.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.02.2023 13:51
|Photo ID:
|7717406
|VIRIN:
|230313-F-ZB805-0688
|Resolution:
|5979x3986
|Size:
|3.47 MB
|Location:
|NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Shaw performs as core wing during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Shaw performs as core wing during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2
