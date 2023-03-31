The early morning flightline becomes engaged during the first day of exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 13, 2023. RF-N 23-2 provides more complex target areas, camouflage and concealment techniques in multiple spectrums, and introduces realistic scenarios for the 20th Fighter Wing, forcing reattacks in accordance with acceptable levels of risk as it concentrates on the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command areas of responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2023 Date Posted: 04.02.2023 13:51 Photo ID: 7717405 VIRIN: 230313-F-ZB805-0685 Resolution: 6048x3402 Size: 5.42 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shaw performs as core wing during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.