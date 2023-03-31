Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shaw performs as core wing during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 [Image 10 of 11]

    Shaw performs as core wing during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2

    NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, UNITED STATES

    03.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog 

    20th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    The early morning flightline becomes engaged during the first day of exercise Red Flag-Nellis (RF-N) 23-2 at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 13, 2023. RF-N 23-2 provides more complex target areas, camouflage and concealment techniques in multiple spectrums, and introduces realistic scenarios for the 20th Fighter Wing, forcing reattacks in accordance with acceptable levels of risk as it concentrates on the U.S. European Command and U.S. Central Command areas of responsibilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

    This work, Shaw performs as core wing during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Shaw performs as core wing during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2

