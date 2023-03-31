The first day of exercise Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 kicks off for the 20th Fighter Wing (FW) at Nellis Air Force Base, Nevada, March 13, 2023. The 20th FW Wild Weasels actively seek out advanced, realistic and innovative training opportunities to hone individual skills and integrate all-domain capabilities to deter and defeat against adversaries. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Madeline Herzog)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 03.13.2023 Date Posted: 04.02.2023 13:51 Photo ID: 7717404 VIRIN: 230313-F-ZB805-0699 Resolution: 5211x3722 Size: 5.11 MB Location: NELLIS AIR FORCE BASE, US Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Shaw performs as core wing during Red Flag-Nellis 23-2 [Image 11 of 11], by SSgt Madeline Herzog, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.